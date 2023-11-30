Iloilo Showcased in DOT’s Culture and Heritage Caravan

Manila – The Philippine Experience: Culture, Heritage, and Arts Caravan (PEP), led by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, arrived in Iloilo on Thursday, spotlighting heritage destinations in the region. Moving from Bacolod City and Negros Occidental, the caravan made a stop in San Joaquin, the southernmost town of Iloilo, renowned for its national cultural treasures and the popular Garin Farm, an agri-eco tourism and pilgrimage destination.

According to Philippines News Agency, San Joaquin Mayor Ninfa Garin, in her welcome address, highlighted the town's rich history, culture, and its dual role as an agricultural and pilgrimage site. Garin Farm, known for integrated farming, attracts numerous visitors, especially during Holy Week for its pilgrimage trail featuring 460 stairs leading to a representation of "heaven." The farm offers a unique experience, symbolizing life's journey from darkness to ascension.