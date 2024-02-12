Iloilo secures 2nd win in PNVF Champions League

MANILA: Iloilo pulled off a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 victory over the Philippine Air Force (PAF) in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Monday. John Ben San Andres had 15 attacks, two blocks, and one ace in leading the D'Navigators to their second straight win. Kyle Angelo Villamor chipped in 15 points, while Francis Philip Saura added eight points for Iloilo, which conquered VNS Asereht, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 last Sunday. Alnakran Abdilla led PAF with 21 points, 19 on attacks. Pol Gringo Salvador made 11 kills and one block while Edwin Tolentino had four spikes and one service ace in the one-hour, 31 minutes encounter. Meanwhile, the College of Saint Benilde bounced back from its opening-day loss after sweeping Savouge, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23. Mike Adrian Balbacal scored 14 points, while Arnel Christian Aguilar and Jacob Agassi Herrera contributed 12 points each for the Blazers, who fell to the Cignal HD Spikers, 19-25, 21-25, 20-25 on opening da y. Savouge came from a 25-21, 15-25, 25-22, 25-22 win against Philippine Navy. Source: Philippines News Agency