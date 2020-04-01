Iloilo requires wearing of face mask in public places

With the continuing threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the province and city of Iloilo now require the wearing of face mask in all public places during the enhanced community quarantine.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Iloilo, during its regular session on Tuesday afternoon, has passed the face mask ordinance sponsored by Board Member Jun Mondejar.

The ordinance was passed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in public places such as public markets, supermarkets, department stores, public plazas, churches, malls, pharmacies, among others. “It shall be unlawful for any person not to wear a face mask in public places,” the ordinance states.

The members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and village officials are tasked to implement the province’s face mask ordinance

For first offense, violators will only be reprimanded but a fine of PHP1,000 or imprisonment for three days will apply to violators for second offense.

A PHP2,000 fine or imprisonment for 10 days will be applied to violators for the third offense.

If violators of the ordinance will fail or refuse to pay the administrative fines, the violator will face an appropriate case that will be decided by the court.

Meanwhile, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas signed Executive Order No. 60 on Wednesday for the mandatory use of face masks in all public places until April 14, unless it is extended or shortened.

“The adoption of response mechanisms such as wearing of protective (masks) to complement the enhanced community quarantine, social distancing and proper hygiene would be effective to lessen and prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the EO states.

Those not wearing a face mask in public shall be required to go home or to secure a face mask. Violators may also be subjected to sanctions such as, but not limited, to reprimand and/or filing of charges under Republic Act 11332 and other applicable laws. RA 11332 refers to the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases.

All punong barangays (barangay chairmen) in the city are directed to make sure the order is implemented.

The province and city of Iloilo are under enhanced community quarantine for stronger protection against Covid-19.

Iloilo province has six positive Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Western Visayas bulletin on March 31 showed.

Guimbal town has three, and the towns of Miag-ao, Lambunao, and Barotac Nuevo have one each.

Meanwhile, Iloilo City has three positive Covid-19 cases with one death. Source : Philippines News Agency