Iloilo public high school gets P5.5-M disaster resilient building

A public secondary school in Pototan, Iloilo on Tuesday became the recipient of a three-storey classroom disaster resilient building donated by an insurance firm.

The PHP5.5-million building was donated by the Insular Foundation in partnership with the Department of Education-Division of Iloilo in support of the latter's Adopt-A-School Program.

It was built on a lot donated by the family of Marietta Sorongon to the Alberto Sorongon Memorial National High School in Barangay Iwa, Pototan, Iloilo.

We are lucky to be the only school in the school's division of Iloilo to be the recipient of this building, which is disaster-resilient, said Ma. Grace Coronado, assistant school principal in her message during the turnover.

With a total population of 449, the school serves as a catchment area for barangays Iwa Ilawod, Iwa Ilaya, Ubang, Macatol, Fundacio, and Zarrague, all in Pototan, she added.

Completed in just four months, the school building is resistant to fire, flood, typhoon, and earthquake.

It is elevated by one meter from the ground and its roof deck can be used as an evacuation center in case of floods. The building was also designed to withstand 250 kilometers per hour wind of a typhoon.

Moreover, the building has a seismic load resistance of more than Intensity 7.

Each classroom is equipped with toilets for boys and girls, and compliant with the standard of DepEd as well as accessible to persons with disabilities.

The building will be utilized by Grades 10 to 12 students, said Coronado.

This is not just a simple structure but this will house our learners to serve as their second home for them to get the kind of education that they most deserve, Iloilo Schools Division Superintendent Roel Bermejo added.

Insular Foundation chairman Nina Aguas, who led the turnover, said the school building is just one of the four buildings they have built. Two buildings were built in Samar and one in Tacloban to help those affected by Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

One of the advocacies of Insular Foundation is education. We believe that quality education is one great equalizer. We would like students who will be housed in this building to dream big; dream and go beyond what they think they could. No one should limit themselves as to what they are capable of, she said in her message.

The turnover ceremony was witnessed by the barangay and local officials of Pototan; school faculty, staff and students; and former Iloilo governor Arthur Defensor Sr. who represented his two sons incumbent Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr and Iloilo third district Rep. Lorenz Defensor.

Source: Philippines News Agency