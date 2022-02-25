﻿Iloilo province to hold ‘People Power Resbakuna’

The province of Iloilo will launch its ‘People Power Resbakuna’ on Friday in celebration of the 36th Edsa People Power Revolution in connection with this year’s theme “EDSA 2022: Pagtutulungan Tungo sa Sama-Samang Pagbangon mula sa Pandemya.”

“It is People Power Resbakuna because we have come to a point that we have already vaccinated our sectors; we started with A1 and if you remember our last launching was for the 5 to 11 (years old). Now, vaccination of the general community and we call it People Power Resbakuna,” said Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. in his press conference on Thursday.

The launch is open to registered and walk-in clients of all age groups ranging from the pediatric population of 5 to 11, minors aged 12 to 17 and those 18 years old and above for first, second, and booster doses at the lobby of the Iloilo Provincial Capitol from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Data from the Regional Vaccination Operations Center (RVOC) showed that 64.22 percent of the province’s 1,670,578 target eligible population are already fully vaccinated, 6.60 percent are partially vaccinated and 29.18 percent have yet to get inoculated as of February 21.

The governor admitted that the challenge of hesitancy remains a problem in the vaccination campaign.

For the past several days, Defensor said he observed the slow increase in the number of those getting their first dose.

He said that the “People Power Resbakuna” is one of the strategies that is expected to raise the vaccination accomplishment.

“We try to be as innovative and as creative as we can. We try to motivate, we try to convince our constituents,” he added.

The provincial government is also planning to hold vaccination campaigns in construction sites, and terminals, among others, to make it more convenient.

Regular vaccination is available at the Robinsons Place Pavia every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday and the West Visayas State University Cultural Center every Friday.

Meanwhile, children aged 5 to 11 who will avail of the vaccination on Friday are advised to bring their birth certificate, valid ID with picture, valid ID of parent or guardian with picture, and medical certificate for those with comorbidities.

On February 21, the provincial government has initially opened the ‘People Power Resbakuna’ to employees of the provincial capitol and the general public.

