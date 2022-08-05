Iloilo province to boost DOH vax program

The provincial government here will roll out a program to complement the "PinasLakas” vaccination government of the Department of Health (DOH) aimed at reaching 90 percent coverage for fully vaccinated elderly and 50 percent coverage for the first booster dose of the general population during the first 100 days of the new administration.

“We are developing right now our program that will partner with Pinaslakas; maybe we will roll out that next week. We will first issue the executive order,” said Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., in a media interview late afternoon of Wednesday.

Defensor did not disclose the program and whether or not it could ensure the target would be achieved since reaching the desired coverage was also a challenge before but the provincial government just intensified its inoculation program.

“We cannot say. We just did our best and mobilized our resources that we get in order to help,” he added.

Data from the Iloilo Provincial Health Office showed that as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, 75.29 percent or 1,268, 244 of the 1.68 million eligible population in the province are fully vaccinated, 14.18 percent or 238, 836 received their first booster and 7,562 have a second booster.

For the elderly, 152, 798 are fully vaccinated, 41,479 have their first booster and 2,179 already received their second booster out of the 203, 282 target eligible population.

Source: Philippines News Agency