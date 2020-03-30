Iloilo province records first coronavirus death

The province of Iloilo recorded its first coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) death Sunday night.

The patient was a 70-year-old male from Lambunao town with a known case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes. He had no travel history but his daughter came from abroad.

He was labeled as Western Visayas Patient 16 in an advisory released by the Department of Health-Center for Health Development Western Visayas (DOH-CHD6) on March 28. He was the fourth Covid-19 case in the province of Iloilo.

Dr. Mercedes Ballarta, municipal health officer of Lambunao, in a phone interview on Monday, said that “the whole family was already advised to go on quarantine”.

She added that they are closely being monitored and so far, none of them shows symptoms of the disease.

The patient’s daughter who arrived from abroad on March 7, has not shown any signs and symptoms “but the father is immunocompromised and has lower resistance,” Ballarta said.

She added that the daughter did not inform the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) upon arriving from Thailand, hence she was not listed as a person under monitoring (PUM) in their village.

Nonetheless, Ballarta said the family is “very cooperative” in terms of contract tracing. Their workers, helpers, and driver are also placed under quarantine and to date, they have not manifested signs and symptoms of the viral illness.

She also said the daughter who accompanied her father in going to the hospital will be placed under “forced isolation”.

Ballarta said the patient was admitted to a hospital in the city on March 22. He died between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on March 29 at the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC), a Covid-19 referral hospital in Iloilo.

The Iloilo provincial health office will assist the local government in the conduct of contact tracing.

“We are doing good in our prevention and containment of the disease. What we are asking is for the public to stay home because that is the only way to prevent further contamination,” she said.

Before the result of the positive Covid-19 was released, she said the local government has already put in place contingency measures.

The Dr. Ricardo Y. Ladrido Hospital, also in Lambunao, has stopped accepting patients with no Covid-19 symptoms because it has been designated as a referral hospital for patients under investigation (PUIs) with mild symptoms by the provincial government.

Outpatients are being accommodated at the rural health unit (RHU) or if it’s a special case, patients are referred to hospitals in Calinog or Janiuay town.

The DOH-CHD 6, in an advisory released through the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) on Monday, showed that Western Visayas as of noontime of March 29 had 370 PUIs.

Of the number, 16 were tested Covid-19 positive; 135 have negative results; 120 with pending results; one has a non-Covid-19 respiratory result while no specimen was taken from 98 because they have mild signs and symptoms, no comorbidity and they are not elderly.

