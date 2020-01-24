Iloilo province on guard vs. coronavirus

Iloilo's provincial government is on alert against the possible entry of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from Wuhan, China.

To establish precautionary measures against the virus, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. signed on Thursday afternoon Executive Order 028 implementing strict quarantine procedures and other disease prevention and control measures to protect the province of Iloilo from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and other similar strains.

Defensor saw the need to issue an executive order "for the province to prepare" after he checked the precautionary measures being carried out at the Iloilo International Airport in Cabatuan town.

There is a need to protect the province from 2019-nCoV and similar strains, as may be identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and/or the Department of Health (DOH), by the strict implementation of additional quarantine, and other disease prevention and control measures, he said in a press conference.

Under the executive order, Defensor directed the inspection, clearing, checking of foreign vessels, including the crew, for the 2019-nCoV in their second or subsequent port of entry in Iloilo province by the Bureau of Quarantine.

He also sought the mandatory accomplishment of the passenger declaration and health declaration card of those entering the province both by domestic and international flights or vessels.

The cards will track down the health history and the previous destination of travelers who will enter the province through ports and seaports, Defensor said.

We will also seek help from the mayors to activate health workers, barangay service point officers, barangay nutrition scholars to monitor the record of returning residents and transients with travel history from countries positive for n-CoV and similar strains and exhibiting symptoms, like fever, cough, or colds, he said.

Tourism establishments, such as hotels, pension houses, and resort dwellings, are likewise ordered to keep a record of its visitors.

Defensor said the villages and the tourism establishments would coordinate with the municipal and city health offices for any case exhibiting symptoms of nCoV.

On Wednesday, Iloilo's 11 district hospitals and one provincial hospital were placed on code white alert.

The hospitals are now directed to see and to monitor the influx of the patients and to determine symptoms and act as per their diagnosis, provincial administrator, lawyer Suzette Mamon, said.

The provincial health office is also preparing information and education campaign materials for the symptoms of the coronavirus, she added.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses causing illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified as the causative virus for a deadly case of pneumonia in Wuhan City, Hubei province in China, which has reportedly reached the US, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and Singapore.

Source: Philippines News Agency