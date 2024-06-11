Iloilo province gets Bagong Pilipinas mobile clinic from DOH

ILOILO: The Department of Health (DOH) has granted the wish of the Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO) for a mobile primary care clinic, Dr. Maria Socorro Quiñon announced on Tuesday. In an interview, Quiñon said the Bagong Pilipinas mobile clinic will be attached to the Iloilo Provincial Hospital for licensing purposes and will be deployed in far-flung and underserved areas of the province. 'This contains an x-ray, laboratory equipment, and ultrasound. We will deploy this to local government units with our teams of doctors, medical technologists, and nurses to provide services to those with difficulty accessing our health facilities in rural health centers or hospitals,' she said. 'This is going to be the first in the province of Iloilo. There are mobile vans in Western Visayas serving Panay and Negros Islands,' she added, noting that the province has already its dental van for oral services of children, the elderly, and pregnant women, she said. She said they were called by the DOH for an orientation on how to run the mobile facility. Quiñon said they are also working on some documentary requirements, which include the memorandum of agreement and the deed of donation, among others, before the mobile clinic will be turned over to the province by June 30. Source: Philippines News Agency