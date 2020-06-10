Iloilo province gets 100 native tree seedlings

A hundred native “Iloilo” tree (Aglaia argentea) seedlings expected to support Iloilo’s tree planting program were received by the province from the Capiz provincial government on Wednesday.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr. has personally accepted the seedling donation from Capiz Governor Esteban Contreras during a turn-over ceremony in front of the National Museum Western Visayas here.

In his speech during the turnover ceremony, Defensor said the seedlings will be given to local government units for the “Tanum (Plant) Iloilo” program.

“This will be a tree-planting initiative that we will call the “Tanum Iloilo,” a tree-planting (activity) with social distancing,” Defensor said.

He said Iloilo province has always been cooperating with the Capiz province in its environmental and re-greening efforts.

He expressed gratitude to Capiz province which has helped propagate Iloilo’s native tree.

“The next mission is to propagate the Iloilo tree and to have it in our government facilities, schools, barangays, and of course in the forests and mountains,” Defensor said.

Contreras said Iloilo province is the rightful owner of the Iloilo tree, which has helped Capiz in its One Million Trees in One Day Challenge in 2018.

“We are hoping that we can propagate this. We do hope that this will symbolize the commitment of Capiz and Iloilo in making our provinces, and probably the whole Panay Island become adaptive to climate change. We can make Panay become greener and more beautiful,” Contreras said.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Jurgenne Primavera, chief mangrove scientific advisor of the Zoological Society of London–Philippines, said the Iloilo tree is unique since it is the only tree that was named after a place.

The tree was called “Iloilo” tree by a Catholic priest in 1840 as he observed that a lot were growing in the province.

The Iloilo tree can grow up to 30 meters tall and survive up to 100 years with proper care. Its leaves, which form into a rounded crown in a full-grown tree, have a silver underside.

But the trees diminished due to Ilonggo’s lack of awareness of its importance.

She said that although the tree is a native in the province of Iloilo, the species also grow in the forests of Jamindan, Capiz.

She advised the local government units to plant seedlings in an open space to allow its growth.

“What’s important is the nutrients it gets from the ground. The soil needs to have compost and organic matter. Although it is rainy season now, we should watch out and if there are some weeks without rain, the seedlings need to be watered,” Primavera said.

A tree guard should also be put around the seedling to protect it from any animal or human intervention.

Source: Philippines News Agency