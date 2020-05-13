Iloilo province facilitates return of stranded Ilonggos

The Iloilo provincial government is coordinating with local government units (LGUs) in different provinces to arrange the return of Ilonggos affected by restrictions related to curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Lawyer Suzette Mamon, Iloilo provincial administrator, on Monday said the provincial government will set up a hotline to assist those who wish to come home.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. signed Memorandum 21 last Thursday laying down requirements needed for stranded individuals from areas under enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine for their return to the province of Iloilo.

Ilonggos coming from ECQ and GCQ areas need to secure a certification of acceptance from local government unit destination; a certification from the local health unit of the place of origin that the returnee has undergone the 14-day quarantine and does not exhibit signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection; and a certification from the governor allowing the entry to the province.

Aside from this certification, Mamon said those who will come from ECQ areas need to secure a negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) prior to travel.

Mamon said the communication between LGUs also aims to identify the matters on conducting the RT-PCR testing.

“We are now coordinating with the LGUs and it will (be) subject to the agreement of two LGUs. For example, if we give assistance to a strandee here from Manila, in the same manner, they will also assist a standee there from Iloilo. There is a level of reciprocity here,” she said.

Mamon said Francisco Heler Jr., head of the Public Employment Service Office, is in charge of facilitating the return of stranded workers; Gilbert Marin, head of the Provincial Tourism Office, will be in charge with stranded local tourists; and Dr. Jerry Bionat of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office will be handling the return of local stranded residents.

“We are facilitating this thing because these are residents of Iloilo. We need measures, the documentation they need to comply when they go back to the province. We are enforcing guidelines to ensure that there will be no transmission of Covid-19,” she said.

She also assured that quarantine facilities were already prepared by LGUs, as ordered by the governor in his executive order extending the province’s enhanced community quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency