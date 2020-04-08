Iloilo province, city extend ECQ to April 30

The enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the province and city of Iloilo has been extended to April 30.

The extension was contained in Executive Order (EO) 102 issued by Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. and EO 61 signed by Mayor Jerry P. Treñas on Wednesday.

“There are two things that we extended: the travel restriction of persons into the province as imposed under Executive Order 028-C, and the extension of the enhanced community quarantine and all its features under Executive Order 080,” Defensor said in a media interview.

The province’s ECQ was supposed to end on April 14, based on the earlier issuance of the governor.

Aside from the ECQ extension, Defensor directed the implementation of adjusted quarantine procedures and disease prevention and control measures against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The Department of Health (DOH) issued a tool, the Department Memorandum 2020-0138 on the adoption of the clinical practice guidelines,” he said, adding that the memo provides a transition in the reporting of patients under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Defensor also ordered a mandatory testing for Covid-19 in the province of Iloilo that would prioritize front-line workers in the health sector addressing the pandemic; persons vulnerable to the disease, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with co-morbid factors; suspects and probable cases; and residual PUMs who fall under the health department’s decision tool for Covid-19 assessment.

“We will activate through our mayors and the barangays to proactively look for them and have them tested because we already have the capability to test,” he said, referring to the Western Visayas Medical Center as a DOH-accredited testing center for possible Covid-19 cases.

Defensor also ordered all local chief executives in the province to establish common municipal quarantine facilities to accommodate residual cases of PUMs.

As of Tuesday, the Iloilo Provincial Health Office recorded 15 Covid-19-positive cases with three deaths.

Pavia Mayor Laurence Anthony Gorriceta confirmed through an official statement that the new positive cases came from their municipality.

“Despite the efforts that we have done since Day 1 to contain the spread of Covid-19, I would like to inform all of you that we have two positive cases of Covid-19 in our municipality,” Gorriceta said.

He assured that the Municipal Health Office had already collected specimens from their recorded contacts.

Aside from Pavia, Lambunao town has six positive cases, Guimbal town has three; and Miagao and Barotac Nuevo have two each.

Meanwhile, Mayor Treñas, in his EO, said the conduct of mass testing has been encouraged to “identify and isolate the persons who may be asymptomatic of Covid-19.”

“Unless the results of the mass testing are collated and confirmed, there is a high probability of having infected persons who are not documented and who may, in turn, transmit or spread Covid-19,” the EO states.

“After due consultation with doctors, the City Health Office focal person, the DOH, and some businessmen in Iloilo City, I have decided to extend the period up to April 30 at 11:59 in the evening,” he said in his video announcement.

As of April 7, Iloilo City had four confirmed Covid-19 cases with one death. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency