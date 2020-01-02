Iloilo mulls state of calamity due to Christmas typhoon

ILOILO CITY -- Iloilo province is considering the declaration of a state of calamity following the devastation left by typhoon Ursula (international name Phanfone) on Christmas Day.

In a press conference on Thursday, Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said the matter will be raised on the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) meeting scheduled on Friday.

The typhoon has left damages in agriculture and infrastructure, among others, in the towns of Carles, Balasan, Estancia, San Dionisio, Batad, Concepcion, Ajuy, and Sara in the northern part of the province.

We will convene the PDDRMC because we need a resolution for a declaration for a state of calamity in the areas affected by Typhoon Ursula. We are looking at the sectors that need assistance depending on the budget level of the province and the level of the infrastructure and agricultural sector to be assisted, Defensor said.

Based on the partial report of the PDRRM office, a total of 5,921 houses were totally damaged while 3,117 houses were partially damaged due to the typhoon.

For agriculture, the province has lost an estimated cost of PHP87 million on rice crops while PHP72 million was lost on corn crops, based on the data released by the PDRRMO on Monday.

The report states that the province has lost an estimated amount of PHP521,000 on livestock and swine damages, and PHP611,000 on poultry.

The number of families and individuals affected will be finalized by the Provincial Social Welfare Office for the province to consider the population to be assisted.

The governor expressed his confidence that the Provincial Board will support the resolution for the declaration of the state of calamity.

Defensor bared the PDRRMC will tackle other calamities, like dengue and the African swine fever.

He said the province can declare a fire out on the dengue outbreak declared on July last year, as there were only nine patients in district hospitals and zero new case as of Thursday.

The governor said the status of the African swine fever will also be updated during the PDRRMC meeting.

We will have a status on ASF because if you remember, we had a three-month banning on the entry of pork and pork by-products from Luzon. This will expire on January 22, he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency