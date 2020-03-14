Iloilo mayors push to lockdown province

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Iloilo chapter has urged Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. to lockdown the province as protection against the possible entry of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

San Enrique Mayor Rosario Mediatrix Fernandez, LMP-Iloilo president, said on Friday they will be passing a “resolution strongly urging or encouraging Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. to temporarily close all entry points in the province of Iloilo (air, sea, and land) the soonest possible time to help control or prevent the entry of Covid-19 in the Province of Iloilo.”

During the LMP-Iloilo meeting at Casa Real here, the LMP has gathered the stand of the local chief executives from 42 towns and one component city.

“While we do not have a case, we should prevent the possibility that the case will enter because as what Mayor Banias said, our public health will be overwhelmed if this will happen,” she said in an interview.

Citing Concepcion Mayor Raul Banias stand, Fernandez said the province is not prepared with the entry of the cases as health practitioners might be infected if they handle cases improperly.

“If China has found it hard (to handle the cases) and the United States, which are first world countries, how much more us here?” Fernandez said.

In a separate interview, Banias has pushed not only to lock down the province but the whole of Panay Island.

“If we are going to be realistic in prevention, if there is no positive case in Panay, we must lock down Panay,” said Banias, a medical doctor.

He said essential items like food and coal for power supply are allowed to enter the island but the traffic of people must be curtailed to prevent the virus from spreading.

He also said the health facilities are not yet ready to cater to positive cases as there is a lack of equipment like a respirator machine that can support a Covid-19 patient.

“We must be strict in the entry of people because if we allow people from Manila that was put on lockdown, once they enter, all hell breaks loose,” he said.

Banias recommended to Defensor to bring the matter up to the leaders of Panay through the Regional Development Council.

Source: Philippines News Agency