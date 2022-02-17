﻿Iloilo lifts swab test for fully vaccinated travelers

The province of Iloilo has lifted its negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test requirement for fully vaccinated individuals coming from outside of Western Visayas effective on Wednesday.

The order was contained in Executive Order No. 40-B signed by Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. on Feb. 16 that also extended the Alert Level 3 classification of the province until Feb. 28.

However, the order provides those who are not inoculated or not fully vaccinated are still required to submit their negative swab result taken 72 hours before travel.

“The inbound travel of returning residents and non-residents who are fully vaccinated shall be required to present Covid-19 vaccination certificate, and those who are unvaccinated or are not fully vaccinated shall be required negative RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before travel to the province, except pediatric age group below 5 years old,” the EO said.

Meantime, with the extension of the Alert Level 3 classification in the province, Defensor in a separate EO also extended the implementation of liquor ban in high-risk establishments as a surge management measure until February 28.

As of the February 15 report of the Iloilo Provincial Health Office, the province has 6,986 active cases, with 35, 370 recoveries, and 1, 179 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency