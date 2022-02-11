﻿Iloilo keeps swab requirement for inbound travelers

The Iloilo provincial government will keep its negative swab test result taken 72 hours before travel as a requirement for returning residents coming from outside of Western Visayas.

In his regular press conference on Thursday, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said the province may transition to different travel protocols but “we are not sure of that yet”.

“What we are doing actually is just reducing the risk as much as we can. We want the airport and the airplane to be a safer place for our returning residents,” he said.

Travelers from Manila (flight) or those that came from all over Luzon, especially in its surrounding areas and not just from Metro Manila, Defensor added.

The requirement stands until Feb. 15 as per Executive Orders No.040 and 040-A, series of 2022, signed by Defensor placing the province under Alert Level 3.

He said the transition is expected on Feb. 16 but is unsure of what will happen since it will all be dependent on the Covid-19 situation in the province.

As of February 8, Iloilo province has 6,324 active cases, 34,930 recoveries, and 1,155 deaths.

Meantime, the city government has scrapped its swab upon arrival requirement for all fully vaccinated travelers effective February 9.

“Fully vaccinated individuals arriving in Iloilo City are no longer mandated to submit themselves to a NPS/OPS/RT-PCR (nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal/reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing upon arrival, and will not also be required to undergo quarantine,” said Mayor Jerry P. Treñas through Executive Order No.15 issued on Wednesday.

However, partially and unvaccinated individuals still have to undergo quarantine upon arrival and submit to the RT-PCR test after three days of quarantine at the Uswag Molecular Laboratory without cost.

Partially and unvaccinated individuals coming from countries classified as “Red” also need to complete their 14-day quarantine and undergo a swab test without cost five days from the day of arrival.

Iloilo City has been classified under Alert Level 3 until February 15.

Source: Philippines News Agency