ILOILO CITY: The provincial government has institutionalized 'Limpyo (Clean) Iloilo for MoRProGRess', a convergence program containing strategies and solutions in source reduction, collection processing/treatment, and disposal in implementing its 2017-2026 Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP). MoRProGRess, or the Movement for a Robust, Progressive, Globally Competitive and Resilience Province of Iloilo, is the development mantra of the provincial government in realizing its vision, social justice agenda, and goals. 'Limpyo Iloilo for MoRProGRess are strategies and solutions under the 10-year solid waste management plan. So the next level are projects and programs,' Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said in a media conference on Thursday. In terms of source reduction, Defensor, in Executive Order number 125, which he released over the weekend, identified strategies including the Balik-Alat, Tapon to Ipon, Limpyo Eleksyon, Trash in a Bottle, and Gardening, as among the identified projects. The Balik-Alat encourage s the use of alternative packaging and reusable to reduce single-use packaging materials, Tapon to Ipon is the re-use of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles and similar containers, Limpyo Eleksyon targets to recycle election campaign waste materials, Trash in a Bottle or known as eco-bricks is an alternative recycling technology on plastics, and Gardening promotes the use of recycled/upcycled materials contributing to climate change response. For collection, the province has Limpyo Dalanon as its project, an enhanced solid waste collection program integrating environmental clean-up activity in pursuit of safety, cleanliness, and order from national down to barangays, including waterways. The solid waste treatment/processing will be undertaken using the respective solid waste management plans of local government units while in terms of disposal, the province targets to develop a sanitary landfill for each congressional district with a long-term goal of establishing waste-to-energy facilities through pub lic-private partnerships. 'Limpyo Iloilo for MoRProGRess and its SWM strategies and solutions is a response against climate change because unmanaged solid waste aggravates the effects of natural disasters,' the governor said. He said the most significant point is adopting the urgent development approach because solid waste management is a response against climate change, considered a national emergency. 'We will do our best to hurry up, will put it in the AIP (Annual Investment Plan) if need for 2024, an amendment, we will put it in the AIP for 2025 so that we can have the budget for it,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency