Iloilo health office: No signs of provincewide pertussis outbreak

ILOILO CITY: The provincial government here does not see indications to declare a provincewide pertussis outbreak but is looking at intensifying immunization efforts to help address the increasing cases in Iloilo. 'As of yet, there is no indication of a provincewide outbreak because what we have are isolated cases in barangays. Let us find out next week or the following weeks thereafter if our scenario will change,' Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO) chief Dr. Maria Socorro Quiñon said in a statement on Wednesday. From Jan. 1 to March 16, the province has recorded 16 cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, with three deaths. Nine are confirmed cases, including the two deaths from Barangays Bolilao in Dumangas and Santa Rita in San Joaquin, while the rest are suspected cases, including one fatality from Barangay Oyungan, Miagao who died with no laboratory confirmation. The Civil Defense Cluster convened Tuesday afternoon upon the directive of Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. to determine if t here is an epidemic or outbreak in the province, Quiñon said. 'Our cases are distributed in municipalities and isolated in barangays. We cannot declare a state of calamity unless there are municipalities that will declare an outbreak,' she added. Quiñon said as of the moment, only Sta. Barbara town has cases in two barangays, but could not declare a municipal outbreak since it has not met the criteria. It can only declare a localized outbreak. She added pentavalent vaccines are available in rural health centers for the routine immunization of children six, 10, and 14 weeks old. They will also be targeting children below 12 months old and expand to 12 to 23 months old with one dose in barangays where there are cases. Quiñon advised adults manifesting signs and symptoms of pertussis, such as a prolonged cough of up to two weeks, fever, or productive phlegm, to visit their nearest rural health unit for appropriate intervention. They should also observe proper cough etiquette and avoid exposure to infants a nd pregnant women.