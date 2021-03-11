Iloilo guv calls for return of strict health protocols

The provincial government here on Wednesday reiterated its call for the public to observe health protocols to prevent the surge of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In a memorandum dated March 10, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. enjoined the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), chiefs of police, mayors of local government units, and all punong barangays (village chiefs) in the province to “strictly enforce health protocols and quarantine measures to preempt the spike in Covid-19 cases”.

In the memorandum, he cited compliance with minimum public health standards to include wearing of face mask, washing of hands, and safe physical distancing.

“All are earnestly enjoined to avoid gatherings where people closely mingle, and where people eat and drink together,” he said.

These include birthday, fiesta, anniversary, wedding and baptismal celebrations; wake viewing, and local government unit events such as festivals and other socio-cultural activities.

He added that parties and celebrations in resorts and similar establishments are prohibited and only family, household, or small group excursions are allowed.

The governor also ordered strict health protocols in public markets.

As of March 9, the Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in its Facebook page reported that the province has 4,734 total cumulative Covid-19 cases composed of 3,999 recoveries, 127 deaths, and 608 active cases.

The cumulative cases already included the 41 new cases and three deaths that were reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 37 were local transmissions and four were locally stranded individuals.