Iloilo converts payment center to one-stop shop for biz renewal

ILOILO: City businesses are encouraged to take advantage of the convenience offered by the local government's one-stop shop available in malls when renewing their permits. 'All off-site payment centers have been converted into business one-stop shops. You can renew your permits in the same. You can also secure your cedula or residence certificates from the site,' Mayor Jerry Treñas said on Monday. The off-site centers are located at the SM City Iloilo, Festive Walk at the Megaworld, Atrium and Marymart Mall. Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office head Velma Jane Lao said clearances from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Tourism, City Health Office, boarding houses and other offices are already available at the center. Lao said they could have their permits after a few hours. She added the center accepts payments for real property and other taxes year-round, but this renewal season, all offices necessary to renew permits are in full force at the one-stop-shop. In addition to off-site pay ment centers, payment is still accepted onsite at the city hall. All centers are open on Saturdays and Sundays to accommodate transacting clients. The city government looked forward to the renewal of 18,927 permits issued last year, but based on experience, only around 70 to 80 percent renew their permits on time. As of Sunday, renewed business permits reached 895, while 2,099 Tax Orders of Payment (TOP) were released. Treñas said there would be no extension for the renewal of permits since off-site payment centers had power during the power outage last week. Source: Philippines News Agency