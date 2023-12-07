Iloilo City Urges PWDs to Update IDs with Security Label

Iloilo City, Philippines – The Iloilo City government, through its Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), is urging persons with disability (PWD) who hold city-issued identification cards to install security labels before the February 2024 deadline. PDAO head Eleanor Gregorio expressed concern on Wednesday about the low number of PWDs updating their IDs so far and the potential rush as the deadline approaches.

According to Philippines News Agency, around 15,000 to 16,000 PWD IDs need to be updated with the security label. This initiative follows Mayor Jerry Treñas's Executive Order 157, which mandates the installation of a security feature on PWD IDs to counter the production and use of counterfeit cards. The security feature installation must be completed within three months from the order's release. Gregorio also announced that post-deadline, PWD IDs without the security label will be deemed invalid and not recognized in establishments. The valid PWD ID provides the holder with a 20 percent discount on selected products and services and is valid for five years.