ILOILO: Iloilo City is now under a state of calamity due to the pertussis outbreak, as contained in a resolution unanimously passed by the Sangguniang Panlungsod in a special session Tuesday afternoon. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Monday passed a resolution recommending the declaration of the state of calamity to allow the utilization of PHP16.9 million from the quick response fund of the local government. City Health Office (CHO) assistant department head Dr. Roland Jay Fortuna, during the session, informed the body that as of Tuesday, the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has recorded 16 cases with seven already confirmed as positive pertussis. "It's gradually increasing," he said in a follow-up interview, hoping that the infectious disease will be contained and will not resort to any death. The approved fund will be used for the purchase of medicines and biologicals, information and education campaign, swab and test kits, ancillary like masks, and training of Uswag m olecular laboratory personnel on pertussis testing with the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine. The CHO also targets to provide booster doses or to complete the primary immunization of children six weeks to 59 weeks old, prioritizing districts with reported cases. Pertussis, commonly known as 'whooping cough', is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. It can be particularly severe among infants and young children, especially those not yet eligible for vaccination, and exposed individuals who are experiencing influenza-like symptoms are at high risk of pertussis. "We highly encourage the wearing of face masks (for children) and those with symptoms to refrain from going to school or going out, including adults," Fortuna added. Source: Philippines News Agency