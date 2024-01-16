Iloilo City to share best initiatives at Dubai summit

ILOILO CITY: This city's best practices, particularly on pro-poor projects, will be featured during this year's World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Feb. 12 to 14. Mayor Jerry Treñas will join the WGS in the Round Table of Mayors on Feb. 14 to share the city government's nutrition initiative down to the grassroots level and free dialysis for indigent patients. The nutrition center will host a production facility for nutritious food mix and enhanced nutribun (e-nutribun) in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for the city government's feeding program. The complementary food, besides being cost-effective, has a science-based formulation that addresses both hunger and malnutrition. The e-nutribun is rich in protein, enhanced with micro-nutrients, iron, and Vitamin A. 'We are among the lowest, if not the lowest, in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) in the ability to read for 10 years old. One to 5-year-old malnourished children will fi nd it difficult to cope when they go to school,' Treñas said in an interview on Tuesday. Other projects worth sharing are the tree park and the rehabilitation of markets and plazas that aid in mental health. Treñas said the summit is a venue for learning from others and networking, hoping he could bring additional programs to the city. The WGS, with the theme 'Shaping Future Governments,' seeks to promote international cooperation and enable governments to identify innovative solutions for future challenges by bringing together governments, international organizations, and private sector leaders from around the world. The event website said there will be at least 110 sessions and more than 200 speakers. Source: Philippines News Agency