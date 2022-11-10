Iloilo City to go digital on biz process transactions

Starting in 2023, the city government here will adopt the new electronic Business Process Licensing System (eBPLS) to make business transactions faster, more convenient, and more transparent.

Iloilo City Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Officer Velma Jane Lao, in an interview on Wednesday, said digital transactions were requested by clients for better accessibility without commuting and face-to-face interaction, and for more transparent and efficient dealings.

“We will have an end-to-end business process licensing, which means it will be done online from application up to the payment and release (of permit),” she said.

Lao said now, only requirements for the permit applications are submitted online and the rest of the processes are done manually.

Last week, Lao and her team conducted benchmarking and learning visit in Mandaue City in Cebu, now implementing the eBPLS.

Based on their learning, they came up with recommendations to shift to digital transactions starting with the enactment of an ordinance implementing the eBPLS in Iloilo City.

“We are now preparing the passage of a new ordinance for the implementation of the new eBPLS. It is now with the legal (office),” she said.

Lao added that there is a need for both the new applicants and those seeking renewal of permits to register online.

“For this renewal period in January, they need to register and apply because we need to set up the clean data base which will be the basis for their yearly renewal,” she said.

The city government is eyeing to launch the system anytime this month which will be followed by massive information and dissemination on how to register their businesses, and short training for accounting firms on the step-by-step registration.

This year, Lao said new applicants can already start creating their accounts.

Their new profile will already serve as their “perpetual” access to their information, tax records, and payment.

To date, around 17,000 businesses are registered with Iloilo and are expected to renew their permits next year.

Source: Philippines News Agency