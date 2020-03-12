Iloilo City solon undergoes self-quarantine

Iloilo City Lone District Representative Julienne Baronda is under home quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Being a responsible leader and mother, I am subjecting myself to home quarantine even if I do not have any symptoms of Covid-19 as a standard precautionary measure advised by health authorities,” Baronda said in an interview on Thursday.

Baronda on March 9 met with Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Wendel Avisado to follow up on programs and projects in Iloilo City.

Avisado, while he was not exposed to Covid-positive person, was exposed to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez. Dominguez, who according to reports, was in a meeting last week with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Moreover, the lawmaker facilitated the interface of House legislators with Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on March 10 in her capacity as vice-chairperson of the House Committee on Transportation.

Tugade is now on self-quarantine after he was exposed to a person positive of the Covid-19 on March 5 and 6.

Meantime, the solon also urged the public to take care of their health and observe the protocols to avoid being infected by the virus.

The city government in Iloilo is now strictly implementing home quarantine.

Executive Order 47 signed by Mayor Jerry Treñas on Wednesday ordered all persons under monitoring (PUMs) “to strictly undergo self-quarantine in order to protect health and safety as well as minimize/contain the spread of the virus”.

In a previous interview, the mayor said that the city government will ask the support of the local police should there are PUMs who will not adhere to the order.

Source: Philippines News Agency