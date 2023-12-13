Iloilo City records uptick in Covid-19 cases

ILOILO: The public is encouraged to wear face masks amid the increasing cases of coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) here, especially when attending Christmas gatherings. Iloilo City Epidemiological Surveillance Unit medical officer Jan Reygine Ansino said as of Dec. 12, they have 63 active infections, although majority are mild cases. There were only 25 recorded active cases on Nov. 30. Overall since Jan. 1, a total of 1,211 have contracted the virus. 'We have noted an increasing trend of cases since the last week of November and up to this week. Before that, our cases were around two to three per day but since November, we have documented 10 and as high as 20 per day,' Ansino said in a press conference. Most of the cases were in the 21-30 age group, while the oldest is an 82-year-old. The medical officer said they have noticed the increasing trend since the lifting of wearing of face masks and amid the gatherings, conventions, parties, and opening of malls. Ansino said some cases were detected because of the ir exposure to admitted patients while others had to get tested as employment requirement. 'This December, most of them are symptomatic. We can attribute this to the changing climate season,' she added. She said the requirement to use face masks is under discussion, but it would be better if the public use face masks again, especially if they belong to the immune-compromised group, elderly, and children. Ansino advised flu-like symptoms, which are also manifestations of Covid-19, should not ignored. 'The only difference is when we test them, and they become positive through an RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction),' she added. Source: Philippines News Agency