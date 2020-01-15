Iloilo City readies aid for Taal victims

Iloilo City will be sending financial assistance and other support necessary for the people of Batangas affected by the Taal Volcano eruptions.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. TreAas said he is finding time to convene members of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) to be able to finalize the details and send the aid hopefully before the Dinagyang Festival highlights from January 25 to 26.

First of all, while we will be expecting the Dinagyang Festival in honor of our patron saint SeAor Santo NiAo, we should never forget that there are people in Batangas and other provinces that were hit by the calamity, he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

The city mayor has already instructed CDRRM officer Donna Magno to determine how many local government units will be provided with the assistance and how much support will be given.

However, it will be sent to the provincial government and Batangas that in turn will distribute the funds to municipal governments.

The proposed assistance will be sourced from the city's local disaster risk reduction and management quick response fund.

Once the details are already available, he said that the CDRRMC will already convene.

We should always have in mind that we will help in whatever we can while at the same time we celebrate our Dinagyang, he added.

Apart from the financial assistance, he also ordered to check if there are available N95 masks as he also considered sending them to the volcano-affected areas.

Last week, the Sangguniang Panlungsod also approved the PHP4.2-million assistance for local government units (LGUs) in Western Visayas affected by the Typhoon Ursula.

Source: Philippines News Agency