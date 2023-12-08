Iloilo City Police Seize P4 Million Worth of Shabu in Drug Sting

Iloilo City - In a major drug bust operation, police agents in Western Visayas seized about 600 grams of shabu, valued at PHP4.08 million, in Barangay So-oc, Arevalo district of Iloilo City. The operation, conducted early Friday morning, resulted in the arrest of a high-value suspect known as 'Borgok.'

According to Philippines News Agency, the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit recovered 23 sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug evidence during the operation. The suspect, now under the custody of the Iloilo City Police Station - Arevalo (ICPS - 6), will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The successful operation reflects the ongoing efforts of regional police to combat drug trafficking in the area.