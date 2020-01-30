Iloilo City parade marks ‘biggest’ Chinese New Year celebration

This highly urbanized city in Western Visayas never runs out of best offerings as a grand parade marking the country's biggest Chinese New Year celebration has been witnessed along city's major thoroughfare here Wednesday just days after the culmination of the Dinagyang Festival.

We can claim the title that we have the biggest Filipino Chinese celebration. And I think I can claim that after Cebu, we have the biggest Filipino-Chinese community here in Iloilo, said City Mayor Jerry P. TreAas in an interview.

TreAas recalled talking with Teresita Ang-See about Iloilo having the biggest celebration in the Philippines because it is done citywide. In Metro Manila, it is being celebrated only in Ongpin Street in Binondo.

The celebration also involved all schools in the city providing Chinese education, three major business Filipino-Chinese organizations and Chinese family associations.

Meanwhile, he said that the very nice celebration of the Chinese New Year is in recognition of the contribution of the Filipino Chinese community in the development of the metropolis.

The Filipino Chinese community has been at the forefront of the economic development of Iloilo. I think it is but fitting that we celebrate it, he said.

In a previous interview, Dr. Felipe Uygongco, chairman of the 2020 Chinese New Year Task Force, said the Filipino-Chinese population in the city is around 12,000 to 13,000.

There are also various civic organizations joining hands to help local Filipinos.

Wednesday's grand celebration kicked off with a grand parade from Bonifacio Drive towards Plazoleta Gay on Iznart Street, where a grand cultural show and fireworks display will follow.

Source: Philippines News Agency