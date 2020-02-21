Iloilo City nets 776 tricycles plying nat’l roads

The city government here through the Public Safety and Transportation Management Office (PSTMO) has apprehended 776 tricycles plying national roads during the first two months of 2020.

PSTMO head Jeck Conlu said banning pedicabs and motorized tricycles on national roads is not new since there were previous issuances by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

We will double our effort, this time it will be a joint operation with law enforcement agencies, maybe starting next week, he said in an interview on Thursday.

He said they will meet with concerned government agencies to strictly enforce DILG memorandum order no. 2020 036 prohibiting tricycles, pedicabs, and motorized pedicabs on national highways.

Conlu added, however, that a concern they need to address is the operation of tricycles that have motor tricycle operators permit (MTOP) by the city government.

The MTOP was issued before some of the city roads were converted into national roads. These are routes where jeepneys are not available to transport passengers.

Probably, he said, they can be allowed to traverse the national highway occupying the slow lane if no other mode of transportation can accommodate passengers.

It's not just about tricycle, it's also about passengers, he said.

The city government is working to harmonize and include in their ongoing workshop on the local public transport route plan (LPTRP) the routes for tricycles with MTOP.

It's a long process but we have started reviewing franchises that were issued by the city council to tricycle, he said.

Conlu said based on their estimate there are around 5,000 tricycles in the city and almost half of them are colorum or unregistered.

There used to be more than 3,000 that were granted franchise but as of date, more or less 1,300 have renewed their MTOP.

Available data from the PSTMO showed as 2016, Iloilo City has 27 national roads and 121 local streets (city roads).

Meanwhile, the enforcement of the Traffic Discipline Zone (TDZ) on Sen. Benigno Aquino Avenue has raked in some PHP683, 900 worth of penalties from Jan. 16 to Feb. 16, 2020.

The amount was from the 2,483 apprehensions, mostly due to illegal parking, obstruction, disregarding traffic signs, jaywalking and counter flow.

Conlu said they hoped to see a decline in the apprehensions in the next months as the TDZ is not meant to generate income but to make sure that both motorists and commuters observe traffic laws and regulations.

