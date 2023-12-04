Iloilo City Mayor Recovers After Angioplasty Procedure

Iloilo City - Mayor Jerry Treñas is currently recovering following an angioplasty procedure performed over the weekend at The Medical City Iloilo. His daughter, Raisa Treñas-Chu, provided an update on his condition on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mayor Treñas had not shown any symptoms of heart problems prior to the procedure and before contracting shingles. The family routinely undergoes medical checkups before Christmas. Mayor Treñas is expected to be discharged from the hospital within the week and plans to resume work in one or two weeks. Chu reassured that there were no complications from the procedure, indicating a smooth recovery process for the mayor.

Chu stated that Mayor Treñas underwent a routine medical checkup on December 2, following a diagnosis of shingles on November 28. During the coronary angiogram, a blocked artery was discovered, leading to the decision for an angioplasty procedure, as advised by his wife, Rosalie. Post-procedure, the mayor is reported to be doing well and is eager to return to work.