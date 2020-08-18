Iloilo City looks into effects of Covid-19 on children

The city government here is looking into the extent of the effects of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on children.

During Monday’s virtual presser, Jeck Conlu, head of the Public Safety and Transportation Management Office (PSTMO) and spokesperson for the Iloilo City Covid Team, said their data management has provided the information to the Department of Health (DOH) for study.

Of the 201 cases recorded from Aug. 10 to the morning of Aug. 16, 2020, 14 cases are below 18 years old with a one-month-old boy being the youngest, who got the infection from his grandmother.

Of the cases, 177 are local cases, two are authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) and 22 are new cases.

On the other hand, 19 cases are elderly; the eldest is 82 years old, Conlu said.

“I would like to reiterate as per order of Mayor (Jerry) Treñas that 55 years old and above and 21 years old and below as much as possible should not go out of their houses. We have noticed that at the terminal market, there are still senior citizens who do marketing,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said that cases in Iloilo City are on a downward trend, although there are new cases involving health workers.

On Sunday, the city government has recorded 21 new cases and six new cases as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Conlu also urged those who feel that they have Covid-19 symptoms to get tested. He said that tests are done free at the city’s Diamond Jubilee Hall along Mabini Street.

He also echoed the appeal of the city mayor to be truthful about the information that they provide if they seek medical consultation in hospitals.

He said that a lot of medical doctors have been infected by the virus because their patients did not inform them that they had swab tests or were part of those that were contact traced.

Source: Philippines News Agency