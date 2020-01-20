Iloilo City issues biz permits to 9K establishments

Some 9,000 out of about 11,000 business establishments operating in this highly urbanized city that have paid their tax dues were issued permits, beating the Jan. 20 deadline for the renewal of permits.

Norman Tabud, business process and licensing office (BPLO) head of the city government, in an interview Monday, said firms need to meet the payment deadline. The printing of permits and licenses can just follow after.

Tabud said there is no extension for the renewal of permits so all their applications and payments have to be done Monday.

But he said that based on their experience, not all establishments renew their permits every year.

For as long as there are clients within the premises of our business one-stop-shop, we will accommodate them, he said.

Businesses that fail to beat the last day of permit renewal will be closed in compliance with the standing order of Mayor Jerry TreAas, he added.

They will also be slapped with a surcharge of 25 percent of their tax due and a 2-percent penalty every month.

The inspection will start on January 21 although the executive order that forms the team for the inspection needs little modification, Tabud said.

Meanwhile, to accommodate the long queue, the BPLO has already provided seats at the city hall lobby while the city treasurer's office has released numbers for their payment sequence.

In a previous interview, TreAas said he will join the BPLO and the task force during the conduct of the inspection.

No one can just operate here with impunity and disregard all our ordinances without applying for a permit in the city of Iloilo, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency