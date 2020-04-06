Iloilo City gets P7.1-M donation to boost fight vs Covid-19

The city government received PHP7.1 million worth of donations from Ilonggo businessmen on Monday.

The donations included 2,700 testing kits and 800 sets of personal protective equipment coming from businessmen Henry Chusuey, Edgar “Injap” Sia, Alfonso Tan, Iloilo Supermart and Que family, and the Jamora brother, said Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas in a press conference Monday.

Treñas earlier said the donations were purchased from South Korea.

He added the donation can surely help the city, which currently has already recorded a local transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We have a case of local transmission in the city. Our case number 2 who passed away has contact with our case number 4,” Treñas said as he reiterated his appeal to the public to just stay at home.

Iloilo City’s case number two was a 72-year-old from Mandurriao district who traveled to Manila. He died on March 21 before the release of the test results showing his being Covid-19 positive.

The fourth case was a 59-year-old male from the same district who is still admitted in a hospital. The patient is hypertensive and diabetic.

Treñas also announced that Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) Director Police Col. Eric Dampal and 40 of his troops are considered as persons under monitoring (PUMs) after they were exposed to one police personnel who manifested a fever and was considered as a patient under investigation (PUI).

Meanwhile, the city government is eyeing to maximize the use of the Diamond Jubilee Hall as isolation facilities for up to 100 PUMs. Currently, 10 PUMs are being accommodated at the Jubilee Hall.

He said the local government will be looking for a space for PUIs.

“We cannot allow the PUIs and the PUMs to stay together,” he said.

As of April 5, based on heat maps of PUIs and PUMs in Iloilo City, 2,192 of its 2,588 PUMs have completed the 14-day quarantine while 300 are being actively monitored. It has 48 PUIs with four positive Covid-19 cases with one death.

Treñas said they are still studying all options whether or not the enhanced community quarantine in Iloilo City will be lifted on April 14.

“We do not want to make a decision which is not based on scientific and medical recommendations,” he said.

