Iloilo City gets P18-M risk resiliency aid

At least 2,019 residents from 124 barangays here will benefit from the PHP18 million in funds under the Risk Resiliency Program (RRP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Western Visayas (DSWD 6). The 'Project LAWA at BINHI' (Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished) will be implemented through cash-for-training and work (CFTW) focusing on water sufficiency and food security. 'RRP-CFTW is a proactive intervention and sustainable solution to combat hunger, alleviate poverty, and decrease the economic vulnerability of the communities by addressing food security and water scarcity exacerbated by climate change and disasters,' said the city government in a release on Friday. The city government, represented by Mayor Jerry Treñas and DSWD 6 by its regional director lawyer Carmelo Nochete, signed the memorandum of agreement at the city mayor's office on April 4. 'The DSWD's support is a big help, especially with the present dry s eason wherein water and food security are in need,' Treñas said. City Social Welfare and Development Office head Teresa Gelogo said beneficiaries will have to undergo three-day learning and development sessions on climate change adaptation and mitigation followed by their 15 days of cash-for-work. They will be engaged in container gardening and tree planting in target areas such as in JPT Ediscape communal gardens and Day Care Centers across the city. They will be planting resilient crops and vegetables and fruit-bearing trees, which can augment the city's supplemental feeding program, while they will be encouraged to have communal and container gardening in their respective backyards and communities. They will also construct small farm reservoirs, repair and rehabilitate water harvesting facilities, diversify water supplies, repair multipurpose water infrastructures, and other activities supporting water sufficiency. It will end with a two-day training on strategies for sustaining the project. For the entire 20 days, they will get paid PHP450 per day. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency