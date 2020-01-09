Iloilo City extends pork products ban until June

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. TreAas on Thursday announced the extension of the ban of pork and pork-by products originating or processed from Luzon and countries positive of African swine fever (ASF) until June 2020.

TreAas, in an interview, said the ban remains after it was explained to him by Iloilo City veterinarian Dr. Tomas Forteza on Jan. 8 that there are still ASF cases in other parts of Luzon.

There are still cases of African swine fever in the country, particularly in Luzon, thus a possibility of it reaching Region 6 (Western Visayas) and cause high mortality and affect the security of the city, he stated in signing on Jan. 7 Executive Order No. 3 for the extension of the ban until June this year.

TreAas previously signed Executive Order No. 99, series of 2019 on Oct 10, 2019, for the total ban of live pigs, hog carcasses, pork, and pork products, and by-products for 90 days.

The mayor added that it will be difficult if the ASF reaches this city because it is highly contagious.

He said what is important is that the city remains free from ASF and piggery owners and growers will not be affected.

Currently, he said the city government's ASF task force that was established last year continues to function, although there were some problems when it comes to funding.

Last year, they only sourced their funds for salaries from the quick response fund, he added.

Nonetheless, he assured that the local government will try its best to provide funds for the task force.

Iloilo City serves as the main entry and exit of inter-regional convergence in Western Visayas through the Iloilo International Airport and Iloilo International Port in Loboc, Lapuz.

