Iloilo City doubles garbage fee rate

Garbage fees in this city have increased by 100 percent to cover the expenditures of the local government, which has been subsidizing over 80 percent of solid waste management expenses. Engineer Neil Ravena, head of the General Services Office (GSO), said that with the adjusted rate effective January, the city government will not bear the burden of paying for the salary of street sweepers, payment for garbage collection and operation of the landfill. A study conducted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on the cost-of-service analysis (COSA) showed that in 2022, the city government collected PHP55.92 million but spent over PHP365.65 million on solid waste management, showing that 84 percent of the cost was subsidized. In 2021, the city government spent over PHP332.8 million but collected PHP55.8 million, with the local government subsidizing around 82 percent of the expenses. 'We computed the expenses of the city in the collection and disposal of garbage compared with our co llection. There is a big difference so we have to adjust,' Ravena said in an interview. The 2021 Waste Analysis and Characterization Study showed Iloilo City generated 496 tons of waste daily. The study also indicated the city government did not adjust its garbage fee rate for 16 years prior to the recent hike. Source: Philippines News Agency