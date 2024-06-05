Iloilo City conducts bike survey in prep for annual fest

ILOILO CITY: A bike count initiative kicked off in this city on Wednesday as the local government prepares for its annual Iloilo Bike Festival set next month. The Bilang Siklista Bicycle Count is in collaboration with the Iloilo Bike Council, Iloilo Folding Bike Riders (iFOLD), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and Mobility Awards, covering 10 locations from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 'Data gathered from this survey will be used in crafting policies and advocacy for more inclusive and sustainable transportation options for cities and communities. Consistent data generated will be utilized in transport planning, monitoring of road infrastructure, and other potential opportunities that the city can optimize,' the city government said in a statement. Mayor Jerry Treñas said the 'project strengthens Iloilo City's growing reputation as the Philippines' bike capital and as a bike-friendly city.' 'The City Hall has been working with the concerned offices to form a technical working group to train volunteers in counting people on bicycles along the major roads in Iloilo City to establish baseline data and monitor movements of people riding bicycles,' he added. The bike festival is expected to gather enthusiasts of all ages for an enjoyable ride set on July 20, 21, 26 to 28. Source: Philippines News Agency