ILOILO CITY: Iloilo City has recorded a good turnout in business permit renewals as it registered a 15-percent increase compared with the same period last year. In an interview Thursday, Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion (LEDIP) Office head Velma Lao said the city's Business Permit and Licensing Division (BPLD) issued 14,473 business renewal permits from Jan. 1 to 31 this year, or about 1,900 higher than the 12,593 in the same period in 2023. 'That indicates a good, vibrant economy. We should maintain this vibrancy of our economy. We support local businesses, and we continue to bring in new people, tourists, relatives, OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), and friends to patronize our businesses here,' Lao said. 'They (businessmen) are excited to do business because they foresee business growth. They look forward, and they have this confidence that business is good this 2024,' she added. Lao attributed the accomplishment to the campaign of Mayor Jerry Treñas, which included the opening of a one-stop-shop in four off-site payment centers in addition to the city hall, and a good business-enabling environment. The off-site payment centers are in SM City Iloilo, Festive Walk Mall at Megaworld, The Atrium, and Marymart Center. Aside from permit renewals, Lao said it is also encouraging that 219 new businesses have already secured permits as early as January. Source: Philippines News Agency