Iloilo City allows open sidewalk vending in time for holidays

The local government will temporarily allow sidewalk vending in selected streets in Iloilo City from Dec. 10 to 31. Mayor Jerry P. Treñas signed Executive Order Number 151 on Tuesday providing guidelines and regulating the conduct of open sidewalk vendors. 'In anticipation of the holiday celebrations, it is expected that as part of Filipino tradition, vendors set up stalls along the allowed and identified streets of the metro, and customers would swamp to purchase their needs, especially during the holiday rush, providing the vendors their source of livelihood and another platform for economic recovery,' part of the order said. The areas identified included streets along Iznart, J.M. Basa, Ledesma, and Valeria to Delgado in the City Proper district; and portions in the vicinity of Jaro Molo plazas and Mandurriao district. 'Only these identified areas are allowed for open sidewalk vending within the limited period as provided. Other than these areas, sidewalk vending is strictly prohibited and shall be su bjected to the jurisdiction and authority of the Joint Task Force on Road Clearing,' the order stated. Interested vendors are required to submit to the Special Services Division (SSD) of the Public Safety and Transportation Management Office (PSTMO) clearance from the barangay where they intend to sell, community tax certificate, special permit, anti-smoking signage, and health card, in case of food before they can display their merchandise. Source: Philippines News Agency