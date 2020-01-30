Iloilo City activates cluster in response to nCoV scare

The health and sanitation cluster of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) here has been activated to spearhead efforts in raising public awareness on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The cluster was in charge of health monitoring in times of disasters, said Dr. Roland Jay Fortuna, the designated focal person for the nCoV in an interview Wednesday.

He said they already met with the Department of Health (DOH), Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to know of their plans.

We will be closely coordinating with the provincial government strict monitoring and advocacies with regard to the novel coronavirus, he said.

In a previous interview, Mayor Jerry P. TreAas said there is a need for a focal person because the city government wants to know as much as we can if what the coronavirus is all about.

If we know what coronavirus is, then we can issue the necessary warning for our population. Once we know what coronavirus is and how we can manage it, then we will know what are the resources necessary to ensure that our city is safe, the mayor said.

Fortuna said the local health board also met with hospitals to determine their readiness.

Both private and government hospitals, they are ready to receive in case there are cases of novel coronavirus, Fortuna added.

However, since there are no confirmed cases in the country, he said that it is important to always observe hygienic practices.

Meantime, the Hua Siong College of Iloilo City Inc., Chinese school in this city, as pre-emptive measure, has issued an advisory for parents, learners, and school personnel who traveled to areas where there are confirmed cases of nCoV and showed signs and symptoms of the disease to voluntarily quarantine themselves for 15 days before going back to school.

Starting Feb. 3, anyone who will be found to have a body temperature of 37.5 degrees Centigrade and above through the school's infrared-thermometer will have to go home and seek medical advice, the advisory said.

The school while declaring Jan. 30 and 31 as rest days will take the opportunity to sanitize the school, install infrared-thermometer and employ other mitigating measures that would promote a safer and healthier environment.

