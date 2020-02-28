Iloilo Capitol tightens policies amid Covid 19

The Iloilo provincial government has started implementing new policies at the Capitol on Friday to strengthen its guard against the possible spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

An advisory signed on Thursday by Lawyer Sezetter Mamon, provincial administrator, laid down policies on the entry of employees and clients at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol here.

The advisory states that all the transacting clients and visitors will be allowed to use only the Capitol and the Casa Real or the old capitol building's entrance.

Other opened entrance doors can only be accessed by the provincial employees provided that they wear their identification cards.

Security personnel and Emergency Responders of Iloilo (E ROI) shall conduct a Rapid Health Assessment (RHA) to all clients and visitors, the advisory reads.

In a phone interview, Mamon said the EROI are tasked to assess if persons entering the provincial Capitol have fever, colds, and cough.

Visitors or clients observed to be with symptoms shall be provided with surgical mask for precautionary measures and further be subjected to questions in accordance with COVID 19 Decision Tool, she said.

Travel history and the country visited for the past 14 days of persons exhibiting symptoms will be checked by the E ROI.

He or she will also be subject to questions of possible close contact with persons with travel history to China, Hongkong, Macao, South Korea; and will be required to fill in Quick Assessment Tool for Travelers to refer appropriate health personnel for intervention.

She said the Iloilo Provincial Capitol will start using infrared thermometers on Monday for contactless checking of temperatures.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr. has recently ordered the purchase of 20 infrared thermometers that will also be used in the port of entries and exits like the Dumangas and Ajuy ports.

Aside from the RHA to all clients and visitors, hand sanitizers are also available for use in every entrance and exit points of the Capitol.

Mamon said the advisory is according to Executive Order 28 A previously issued by Defensor or to further strengthen quarantine procedures and other disease prevention and control measures under Executive Order No. 028 to protect the province of Iloilo from Covid 19.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY