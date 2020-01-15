Iloilo Capitol eyes standard, uniform waste bins

To step up its effort in proper waste management, the Iloilo Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (PENRO) will soon set up a standard and uniform trash bins in every office in the capitol.

This, as the capitol will serve as a model on proper waste segregation and management in the province, Mitzi PeAaflorida, senior environmental management specialist of PENRO said.

In an interview Monday, Penaflorida said PENRO has found that only 12 out of the more or less 30 offices in the provincial capitol comply with waste segregation.

The figure was based on the monitoring done by the environment office last December 26.

The problem for the improper waste segregation is the use of single trash bins of some government employees and the confusion of some in the labeling of some bins.

This program (waste management) will start on requiring standard waste bins with proper labels because different offices have different trash bins. The labeling is also sometimes very confusing, she said.

With this, she said capitol employees will expect uniformed bins per offices that will be provided by PENRO.

Biodegradable wastes that include left-over food, wet paper, and fruit scrap will be dumped to green bins; recyclable wastes that include pet bottles, dried paper, and newspapers will go to the blue bin; while residual wastes like contaminated plastics, take out containers, and plastic utensils will go to the gray bin, she said.

The yellow bin, meanwhile, will cater to healthcare wastes like clinic syringes and used cotton. The clinic in our provincial capitol is compliant with our waste management, she said.

The personnel who will collect wastes from the offices will also be equipped with personal protective equipment like gloves and masks for their protection.

They will also be provided pushcarts with segregated compartments to ensure systematic waste management.

Last year, the Iloilo provincial capitol launched the Barangay Kapitolyo Solid Waste Management that aims to minimize and eventually ban the use of low-density plastics and styrofoam containers.

The program covers five major policies such as the refuse or reduce strategy; sewage or septage management; segregation or source policy; no segregation, no collection policy; and recycling strategy.

The capitol produces 470 kilos of wastes daily, the waste analysis and the characterization study of PENRO in 2018 shows. The identified waste generators in the capitol are the canteen, ambulant vendors, and catering services.

Source: Philippines News Agency