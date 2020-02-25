Iloilo board wants disaster response focal person

To improve the disaster response of Iloilo province, the legislative body has recommended to Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. to designate a person to focus on disaster risk reduction and management.

In an interview on Wednesday, 4th District Board Member Rolly Distura, chair of the Sangguniang Panglalawigan committee on disaster risk reduction (DRR) and management, said the resolution was passed during the regular session on Feb. 18.

We respectfully request the governor if he can appoint or designate one personnel that can concentrate on DRR efforts, especially those related to calamity. From the start of the implementation of the program, it is not necessary to create position but to (only) be designated by the governor, he said.

The designation of a focal person is seen to help the efforts of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), which is currently headed by Dr. Jerry Bionat.

Distura said the SP saw the need for more personnel following the aftermath of Typhoon Ursula December last year.

The province was placed under a state of calamity due to Ursula on Jan. 7.

Part of the province's rehabilitation and recovery measures include cashforwork for 9, 201 families whose houses were damaged; cash for work for 17,399 farmers, animal raisers, and in the fisheries sector; and the provision of water disinfectants, drugs, and medical supplies to affected municipalities.

On our Feb. 12's session, we asked (the PDRRMO for the progress) as part of our oversight function but it was not yet started, Distura said, adding that the SP helps for the disaster efforts to become more efficient.

On Wednesday, Defensor convened the province's disaster council to discuss, among others, the update on the assistance to Ursula victims.

In a media interview, Defensor said the cashforwork with the rate of PHP395 a day for five days for those with damaged houses and for agriculture will be distributed within this week.

In a few days, we will distribute assistance both to our damaged household and agriculture. We continue to coordinate with our counterpart with the Department of Agriculture and Department of Social Welfare and Development on their assistance that we can add, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency