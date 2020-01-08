Iloilo allots PHP54-M calamity fund for ‘Ursula’ losses

The Iloilo provincial government has allotted a PHP54 million calamity fund for rehabilitation and recovery measures with the damage left by Typhoon Ursula (international name Phanfone) on Christmas Day.

The fund was set as the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has approved on its regular session on Tuesday afternoon a resolution placing the province under a state of calamity.

Dr. Jerry Bionat, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Office (PDRRMO), said the fund will be allocated specifically on the areas of social services, agriculture, and public health.

The fund was sourced from the province's trust fund which was reserved for any big typhoons or big programs, Bionat said in an interview on Wednesday.

Of the PHP54 million, PHP18 million was allotted for social services. This covers the implementation of cash-for-work for 9,201 families whose houses were wrecked.

An amount of PHP35 million was meanwhile apportioned for the rehabilitation on agriculture through aiding farmers whose rice lands incurred a 60 percent partial or total damage.

The amount will be extended to 5,776 target beneficiaries who will be provisioned with hybrid seeds, microbial inoculant, liquid organic fertilizer, among others.

For public health, Bionat said the province has set aside PHP970,000 for the provision of water disinfectants, drugs, and other medical supplies to families and individuals affected by the Christmas typhoon.

The state of calamity declaration of the province was based on the damages it suffered on agriculture, Bionat said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Memorandum Order 60 states that a province, city, or municipality can be placed under a state of calamity when at least 30 percent of its agriculture was affected.

Among the towns that incurred damages on agriculture, based on the resolution, were the towns of Ajuy, Batad, Balasan, Carles, Concepcion, Estancia, San Dionisio, Sara, Barotac Viejo, and Lemery.

The municipalities of Batad, Balasan, Carles, Concepcion, and Estancia have already declared their respective areas under states of calamity, Bionat said, basing on the resolution.

He said other towns in the province can also avail of the fund provided they had submitted a validated report to the PDRRMO.

On agriculture, for one, the towns that submitted their damage report can avail (of the fund), he said.

Based on the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) of the disaster office released on Monday, the towns of San Enrique, Barotac Nuevo, Dingle, Banate, DueAas, Anilao, Bingawan, Cabatuan, Pototan, Mina, Janiuay, and Badiangan has also reported damages on agriculture particularly on rice.

Source: Philippines News Agency