﻿Ilocos Sur town launches PH’s 1st digital ‘palengke’ app

The local government of Narvacan in Ilocos Sur launched Thursday its new digital palengke (market) app as it introduces cashless transactions among its constituents when going to the public market.

Narvacan Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson said the digital palengke application is just the beginning of the modernization in his hometown as he envisions it to become at par with developed countries in the near future.

“I don’t want you to be left behind in terms of technology development and progress in our town,” Singson told his constituents during a simple launching program held at the new Farmers Market, the largest public market in Ilocos Sur.

Singson hopes that as people get used to the digital market app, which is downloadable via Google Play or App Store, more business opportunities will be developed in Narvacan in a move toward a technologically advanced and economically smart city.

While demonstrating the quick and simple steps to follow in using the app, architect Richelle Louise Singson of the Luis Chavit Singson Group of Companies said the app is powered by Union Bank with 15,000 residents who are already registered as of the launching.

To enjoy the benefits of cashless transactions, Singson said residents only need to download the digital palengke app online, fill out the form, take a selfie, and upload it with a valid government-issued identification card.

During the launching, reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, likewise, served as the guest of honor for the event.

Last March, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was also invited by Singson to inaugurate the new modern Narvacan Market, now installed with a colorful dancing fountain to attract more visitors to the area.

While everybody is welcome in Narvacan, local officials have reminded visitors to observe minimum public health standards.

