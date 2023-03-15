Ilocos Sur farmers say new FMR cuts travel time, boosts income

Farmers of Barangay Tiagan in San Emilio, Ilocos Sur are now enjoying a more convenient transport of their agriculture products and services following the completion of a new farm-to-market road (FMR) courtesy of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). District Engineer Emil Ganaden of the Ilocos Sur District Engineering Office, in an interview Wednesday, said the construction of the 495-meter road is part of the FMR project that facilitates the easy mobilization and transportation of the locals' farm produce. Worth PHP12 million, the project reduces travel time by at least 30 to 45 minutes going to the business center, thereby increasing the income of farmers. 'The activities undertaken were embankment, subgrade preparation, aggregate subbase course, installation of pipe culverts, stone masonry, and concrete pavement,' he said. Fred Bumatnong, a farmer and resident of one of the sitios in San Emilio, said the new farm-to-market road is a great help to farmers like him because it is now easier to transport their farm produce to the market. "We can use our motorcycles to deliver our produce going to the business center, unlike before, during the rainy season when the road is so muddy and slippery,' said Bumatnong as he thanked the DPWH for constructing the project.

Source: Philippines News Agency