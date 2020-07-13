Ilocos Sur cop retests positive for Covid-19 after travel to NCR

A 50-year-old male official of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Ilocos Sur tested positive again for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after recovering from the same three months ago.

Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis Singson confirmed this on Sunday evening as he (police official) was tagged as the sixth Covid-19 case or IS-C6.

Singson said an official business prompted the recovered patient to travel to National Capital Region from July 6-9, 2020 and when he arrived on the 10th, he was immediately quarantined at Camp President Elpidio R. Quirino in Bulag village, Bantay town together with five uniformed personnel who traveled with him.

But on Sunday, he was tested positive again for the coronavirus.

“He is asymptomatic and is currently isolated at the ISPHGS,” the governor said as he reiterated the importance of “physical distancing, frequent handwashing and the wearing of face masks in public.”

Singson said contact tracing is now ongoing where the PNP official had reportedly visited.

Last Saturday, another Covid-19 positive case was reported in San Ildefonso, Ilocos Sur with no travel history but works as a security guard of a national agency in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

Said patient is currently isolated at the Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital Gabriela Silang (ISPHGS) in stable condition with very mild symptoms.

