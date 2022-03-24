﻿Ilocos Region surpasses 4th nat’l vax drive target

The four provinces of the Ilocos Region have achieved a 188-percent coverage in immunization against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the fourth edition of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” National Vaccination Days (NVD).

In the virtual presser here hosted by the Philippine Information Agency Ilocos Region on Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Rheuel Bobis, Department of Health Center for Health Development Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) Covid-19 focal person, said some 172,435 have been inoculated in the region from March 10 to 12.

The region exceeded its 91,636 target for the NVD, he said.

Bobis said Ilocos Norte has vaccinated 28,479 individuals; Ilocos Sur with 43,110; La Union with 31,418; Dagupan City with 5,751; and Pangasinan has the highest coverage with 63,677.

“All provinces have surpassed their target for the NVD phase four,” he said.

Of the total number of the immunized population during the NVD, 39,579 availed of the second dose while 5,352 were under A2 population or the senior citizens, and 78,040 availed of the booster shots.

“All provinces exceeded their targets in the second dose coverage and senior citizens,” he said.

Bobis said La Union was able to improve its A2 coverage from 50 percent to 74 percent while Pangasinan improved its booster coverage from 42 percent to 67 percent.

Ilocos Region has vaccinated 7.3 million of its residents or 79.3 percent of its target population.

Bobis attributed the decline in the average positivity rate in the region to the high immunization coverage.

The positivity rate in the region is now at 10 cases daily, nonetheless, he urged the residents to continue to follow the minimum health standards such as wearing face masks to prevent a possible surge in Covid-19 cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency