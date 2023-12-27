Ilocos Region records 11 firecracker-related incidents

MALASIQUI: Authorities have reiterated their call to avoid unauthorized storage and use of firecrackers in welcoming the New Year as the Ilocos Region has recorded 11 firecracker-related incidents from Dec. 21 to 26 this year. The latest incident occurred on the night of Christmas Day in barangay Malued in Dagupan City where unauthorized storage of firecrackers led to an explosion, injuring five individuals and causing damage to 21 houses in the area, according to Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) public relations officer Capt. Renante dela Cruz. 'Kahit personal use hindi pupwede dahil according to Executive Order (EO) 28 signed in 2017 na authorized lamang na tao at kung saang lugar lamang pwede mag-imbak (Even if it is just for personal use, it is not allowed to store firecrackers because according to EO 28 signed in 2017, only authorized persons and areas would be allowed for storage),' he said in an interview on Wednesday. The firecrackers stored at a house under construction in Barangay Malue d exploded when one of the victims lit a cigarette during a drinking session, he said. Based on the initial investigation of the police and the Bureau of Fire Protection Dagupan City, the impact of the explosion has affected 21 houses with their window glasses and other parts of their houses broken. They are now investigating who was responsible for illegally storing those firecrackers. Meanwhile, Department of Health Center for Health Development Ilocos Region medical officer Dr. Rheuel Bobis, in a separate interview, said seven more firecracker-related incidents were reported in Pangasinan, three from La Union and one from Ilocos Sur. The 11 victims suffered burns and eye injuries, said Bobis. Bobis and Dela Cruz have called on parents and guardians to look after their children amid the busyness of the holiday revelry. 'Dapat hindi binibigyan anumang uri ng paputok ang mga kabataan or mga matatanda. Ang nirerecommend nga po natin ay yong mga alternatibong pampaingay or pagsama sa community fireworks d isplay (We should not be giving any kind of firecrackers to the young people or children or even the elderly. What we recommend are the alternative noisemakers or joining community fireworks, instead),' Bobis said. Source: Philippines News Agency